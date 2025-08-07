Telangana Shocker: Wife Kills Husband by Pouring Pesticide in His Ear After Learning Method on YouTube

A woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover and his friend after watching a YouTube video that suggested a deadly method. All three accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. According to the reports, the incident took place in Karimnagar district, where the victim, Sampath, worked as a cleaner in a library. His wife, Ramadevi, ran a snack cart to support their two children. She came in contact with Karan Rajayya (50) a daily customer and later began an affair with him.

Sampath was reportedly addicted to alcohol and frequently fought with Ramadevi. Over time, Ramadevi allegedly decided to eliminate her husband. She came across a YouTube video which claimed that pouring pesticide into a person’s ear could result in death. She shared this method with Rajayya and planned the murder with him and his friend Srinivas. On the night of the crime, Rajayya and Srinivas got Sampath drunk. Once he passed out, Rajayya poured pesticide into his ear. Sampath died on the spot.

The next morning, Ramadevi filed a missing complaint. On August 1, Sampath’s body was discovered. Ramadevi and Rajayya reportedly requested that no postmortem be conducted, which raised suspicions. Sampath’s son also demanded an inquiry. During the investigation, police analysed call records, CCTV footage, and phone locations. Based on the evidence, Ramadevi, Rajayya, and Srinivas were taken into custody. All three confessed to the crime during questioning.