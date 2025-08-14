Telangana Shocker: Woman Accused of Performing Witchcraft Tied to Tree by Neighbour in Nizamabad (Watch Video)

A disturbing video of woman being tied to a tree in Telangana's Nizamabad district, has surfaced on social media. It is alleged that she was brutally beaten by neighbour. In video woman in red dress can be seen tied to the tree, while many people are gathered around her. According to Telgu Scribe information, tied woman identified as Savita has been accused of performing witchcraft. Gangaram's sheep trespassed on Savita's property, eating rice and urinating inside her house.

Ignoring repeated warnings, Gangaram failed to address the issue. Savita retaliated by tying Gangaram's buffalo to a tree. Enraged, Gangaram's family accused Savita of witchcraft, then tied her to a tree and beat her. As of now their are no reports, if complaint has been launched against the accused, however this incident has sparked outrage on internet.

Earlier, A woman in Bihar's Purnia district was brutally murdered over suspicion of allegedly performing witchcraft in the village. Villagers accused a woman of performing black magic, which led to recent deaths in the village. The attack on her took place late at night and was reportedly triggered by allegations that the woman was responsible for a series of recent natural deaths in the community.

According to police reports, a group of villagers tied up the woman, beat her to death and set her body on fire. Her remains were later discovered in a pond approximately 3 kilometres from the site of the attack. Authorities believe her body was transported to the pond using a tractor.