Telangana SPF takes over security of Secretariat from the TGSP

Hyderabad, Oct 30 The Telangana government on Wednesday handed over security arrangements at Dr B. R. Ambedkar Secretariat to the Telangana Special Protection Force (TGSPF).

The General Administration Department issued orders, directing the TGSPF to take over security from the Telangana Special Police (TGSP).

The order came in the wake of recent protests by the TGSP personnel regarding working conditions. Family members of some personnel had staged a protest outside the Secretariat last week.

According to the GO, the Director General of Police requested to the Director General, Special Protection Force to take over security from the Telangana Special Police since the TGSPF is a specialised and trained force to protect establishments like industries, buildings, airports etc.

The GO states that the government, after careful examination, directed the Director General, Special Protection Force to take over the security arrangements at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, Hyderabad from Telangana Special Police with immediate effect.

The Telangana Special Police has been handling security for the newly constructed secretariat building since its inauguration last year. The TGSPF was previously handling the security of the Secretariat.

The previous BRS government issued an order on April 25, 2023, entrusting duties like armed guards, patrolling, access control and anti-sabotage checks at the Secretariat to four companies of the Telangana Special Police, besides entrusting Quick Reaction Team (QRT) to the OCTOPUS and law & order, traffic etc to the Hyderabad City Police.

As per the latest GO, OCTOPUS will continue to attend to the responsibilities as ordered in the previous GO.

TGSP personnel at various Battalions staged protests during the last few days in different districts and Hyderabad, demanding the implementation of the 'ek police' system.

On October 25, wives of some personnel tried to stage a protest at the State Secretariat demanding fair treatment of their husbands. The women, some of whom carrying their children in arms, had tried to advance towards the Secretariat but were stopped and arrested.

Hyderabad police on October 28 arrested 21 personnel when they staged a protest in violation of prohibitory orders in the city. Taking serious note of the protests, the Additional Director General of Police suspended 10 personnel of the TGSP.

Earlier, 37 personnel of various TGSP Battalions were suspended since the protests started a few days ago.

Following the protests, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Secretariat had instructed TGSP personnel and officers not to post, share, like or comment on any messages against the TGSP system, police officers, and the state government on social media platforms. The CSO had also told them that there was constant surveillance of personnel posted on security duty at the Secretariat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor