Telangana submits proposal for Hyderabad Metro Phase II-B to Centre

Hyderabad, June 21 The Telangana government submitted a proposal for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II-B to the Central Government on Saturday.

The proposal, along with all the required documents and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), has been submitted, said Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML).

Approved by the state government earlier this week, phase II-B covers a total length of 86.1km and will involve a total investment of Rs 19,579 crore.

The project consists of three corridors – Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to Bharat Future City (39.6 km; Rs 7,168 crore); Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Medchal (24.5 km; Rs 6,946 crore); and JBS to Shamirpet (22km; Rs 5,465 crore).

Like the earlier submitted Phase II-A project of five corridors (76.4 km), the Phase II-B project is also proposed to be developed as a joint venture project of the Central Government and the Telangana Government.

As per the JV project norms of the central government, the Phase II-B cost of Rs 19,579 crore will have Telangana’s share of Rs 5,874 crore (30 per cent), Centre's share of Rs 3,524 crore (18 per cent); debt from international financial institutions of Rs 9,398 crore (48 per cent) and a small PPP component of Rs 783 crore (4 per cent).

The state government had earlier approved HMR Phase II-A, covering five corridors of 76.4 km at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore and sent the proposal to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during his meeting with Union Minister for Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on June 19, urged him to grant the necessary permissions for the Phase-II-A at the earliest.

He explained to the Union Minister the importance of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project, which is being taken up on a 76.4 km stretch, to meet the growing requirement of public transportation in the fast-developing city.

The Metro Phase-II will create hassle-free commuting by reducing congestion on the roads and also contribute a lot to sustainable development once the project is completed, Revanth said.

The Chief Minister also informed the Union Minister that the state government is ready to undertake the project worth Rs 24,269 crore as a joint venture with the Union government. It is proposed as a public-private partnership, along with funds from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other agencies.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase I, covering three corridors of 69.2 km, was built and commissioned at an estimated cost of Rs 22,000 crore. It is the world’s largest Metro rail project in the PPP mode.

