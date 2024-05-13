Telangana: Technical Snag in EVMs Disrupts Polls in Habsiguda, Some Voters Going Back Without Voting (Watch Video)

There have been reports of malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) and technical snags in a few EVMs at Sri Sai Public School in Telangana's Habsiguda constituency. According to the information, Voters waited for one hour to vote for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, due to the long wait, some voters returned home without voting.

According to the Election Commission of India website, at least 9.48 per cent of voters turn out recorded in Telangana state till 9 am on Monday in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Polling for the fourth phase began on Monday at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm across all Lok Sabha constituencies as well as for assembly seats. It is being held in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies.

Technical Snags in EVMs

EVMs not functioning in a polling booth at Sri Sai Public School in Habsiguda. Voters waited for one hour and going back home without voting.#Hyderabad#Election2024@TOIHyderabadpic.twitter.com/3j3rE3Q7Lh — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) May 13, 2024

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana are witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Congress, opposition BRS, and BJP, with a total of 525 candidates in the fray.

The constituencies in the fray are Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam. The most important electoral battles in Telangana include Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Karim Nagar, and Chevella.

The Election Commission on Sunday informed that polling time in certain assembly segments of 17 Parliamentary Constituencies of Telangana was increased by the Commission (from 7 am to 6 pm) to increase voters' participation.