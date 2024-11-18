Telangana Temple Blast: Major Explosion Outside Hyderbad Mandir Critically Injures Priest

A sudden explosion near the Sri Sri Yade Mata Mandir in Lakshmiguda, Rangareddy district, Telangana, caused panic among locals on Monday morning. The incident occurred around 10:30 AM when the temple priest, Sugunaram, was clearing garbage near the temple premises. The blast left the priest severely injured, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. According to initial reports, his condition remains critical.

Upon receiving information, the police cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Srinivas confirmed that a case had been registered and the Clues Team was collecting evidence to determine the cause of the explosion. “The investigation is underway, and we are examining all possible angles. Further details will be shared once we have more clarity,” ACP Srinivas stated. While the cause of the blast is still unknown, security in the area has been heightened as a precautionary measure.



