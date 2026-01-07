Telangana: TGSRTC to operate 6,431 special bus services during Sankranti

Hyderabad, Jan 7 The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will operate 6,431 special bus services to transport passengers during the Sankranti festival season, but will charge a 50 per cent additional fare.

The management announced on Wednesday that the special buses will be operated on January 9, 10, 12, 13, 18 and 19.

The TGSRTC said that it is fully prepared to safely transport people travelling to their hometowns for Sankranti.

The corporation will be operating special buses from busy areas in Hyderabad, such as MGBS, JBS, Uppal Cross Roads, Aramghar, LB Nagar Cross Roads, KPHB, Boyinpally, Gachibowli, and other locations.

For the convenience of passengers in these areas, the corporation will be setting up pandals, shamianas, and arranging chairs, public address systems, drinking water facilities, and mobile toilets.

During major festivals and special occasions, the RTC management operates special services to ensure that people do not face any transportation difficulties and reach their destinations safely.

The TGSRTC management pointed out that in 2003, the state government had issued an order allowing for the revision of ticket prices to cover the minimum diesel costs and maintenance expenses of these special buses.

This provision to revise ticket prices by up to 1.5 times was granted to the corporation only for special buses operating during festivals and special occasions.

TGSRTC said it has continued this practice for every major festival since its formation.

As part of the state government's Mahalaxmi scheme, the free bus travel facility for women will continue to be available on Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express buses operating during Sankranti.

Thousands of families living in Hyderabad travel to their hometowns within Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Sankranti.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) announced on Tuesday that it will operate 8,432 special buses during Sankranti. Of these, 6,000 buses, accounting for 71 per cent, would operate within Andhra Pradesh, while 2,432 services would be run on inter-State routes to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

As a significant increase in passenger movement is expected this year towards district headquarters, mandal towns and villages, APSRTC has decided to prioritise services within the state.

In view of the implementation of the Stree Shakthi free bus travel scheme for women, the APSRTC has revised its plans for operating special services during the Sankranti festival.

According to the schedule announced by APSRTC, 3,857 special services would be operated before the festival. Of these, 3,500 buses would ply on intra-State routes, while 240 services would be operated to Hyderabad, 102 to Bengaluru and 15 to Chennai.

After Sankranti, APSRTC will operate 4,575 special services. Of these, 2,500 buses will run within the State, while 1,800 services will be operated to Hyderabad, 200 to Bengaluru and 75 to Chennai.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor