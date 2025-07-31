Telangana to create new power distribution company to handle subsidy schemes

Hyderabad, July 31 The government of Telangana on Wednesday decided to create a new electricity distribution company in the state for handling free electricity for agriculture, 200 units of free electricity for households under Gruha Jyoti scheme, and free electricity schemes for schools and colleges.

The decision was taken as part of the reforms to clean up the power sector.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed the officials to form a third DISCOM in addition to Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL).

The Chief Minister suggested that the new DISCOM should function as a single unit for the entire state.

He believed that this would improve the performance of the existing DISCOMs and increase their ratings at the national level. While NPDCL and SPDCL will carry out commercial power operations, the new DISCOM will manage electricity provided with government subsidy.

According to Chief Minister’s Office, he made it clear that reforms are necessary to improve the financial condition of DISCOMs.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to reduce the current debt burden on power companies with the reorganization of DISCOMs.

He directed them to immediately prepare a plan to reduce the interest burden on loans. Stating that DISCOMs have weakened due to loans with interest rates of up to 10 per cent, he asked them to restructure these loans to have a lower interest rate of up to 6 percent.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to make solar power available in government schools, colleges and government offices across the state. He asked officials to install solar plants on all government offices and to assign the responsibility of identifying suitable buildings to the collectors of the respective districts.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare the necessary plans in this regard on a war footing.

The officials were also directed to provide solar power to the State Secretariat. Appropriate arrangements should be made in coordination with the R&B and electricity departments, he said.

Stating that vehicle parking in Secretariat has become difficult during summer, he asked officials to set up solar roof-top sheds.

The Chief Minister asked officials to implement the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme on a war footing in all tribal, adivasi hamlets and agency areas of the state.

He wants this scheme to be extended to 2.10 lakh ST farmers in three years and achieve the target by providing solar power pump sets to 6 lakh acres.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior officials attended the review meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor