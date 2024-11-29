Telangana to give priority to poorest of poor in housing scheme

Hyderabad, Nov 29 Poorest of the poor will be given first priority in the allocation of houses under the Indiramma housing scheme of the Telangana government.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the poorest of the poor will be chosen in an order of priority – physically challenged, agricultural labourers, landless people, and sanitation workers.

The Chief Minister conducted a review of the Indiramma housing scheme at his residence on Friday evening. He ordered the officials to take necessary precautions as in the first phase priority being given to those who possessed their own land.

He wanted the village secretary and mandal-level officials to be made responsible in this regard by using the available technology. The officials have been asked to ensure that there are no shortcomings in the functioning of Indiramma Housing mobile app and the beneficiary should not face any difficulty at any stage.

The Chief Minister also warned the officials against mistakes at the department level and suggested steps to provide a special quota for tribals and ITDAs in the Indiramma housing scheme.

Revanth Reddy made it clear to the officials that the beneficiaries should be given the freedom to construct additional rooms in the allotted Indiramma houses if they are interested.

He asked the senior officials to strengthen the Housing Department to ensure the effective implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme and also appoint the required officers and staff.

State Housing Minister P Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Chandrasekhar Reddy, Housing Secretary Dr. Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Special Secretary V.P. Gautam and others were present.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has said that the ‘people’s government’ is encouraging farmers who have made Telangana the rice bowl by cultivating 1.53 crores tonnes of paddy.

He posted on ‘X’ that the effort to turn agriculture into a festival by paying a bonus of Rs.12,000 per acre is giving him immense satisfaction.

--IANS

ms/dan

