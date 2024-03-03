Telangana to launch Indiramma housing scheme on March 11

Hyderabad, March 3 The Congress-led government in Telangana will launch the Indiramma housing scheme for the poor on March 11. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took the decision on Saturday and instructed the officials to make the necessary arrangements for the launch.

Under the scheme, the government will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to construct houses for those who already owned a housing plot. A piece of land and Rs 5 lakh will be given as a housing scheme to benefit the poor who do not possess the plot.

As part of the implementation of six guarantees, the government will take up the ambitious housing scheme as a prestigious programme, the Chief Minister said.

He along with Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narendra Reddy held a review meeting to prepare guidelines for the implementation of the housing scheme.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, R&B Secretary Srinivasa Raju and other officials also participated.

The Chief Minister directed officials to extend the housing scheme benefits to all the eligible poor who do not possess their own houses. The officials have been asked to finalise the guidelines accordingly.

Revanth Reddy said that priority should be given to all the eligible people who submitted applications in the Praja Palana.

He cautioned officials not to repeat the mistakes committed by the previous government in the construction of double bedroom houses and to ensure that only real beneficiaries are benefited.

A tentative decision was taken to grant 3,500 houses to each constituency at the meeting.

The CM expressed his hope that the dream of owning a house for the homeless poor will be fulfilled in a phased manner.

The chief minister instructed the officials to prepare the rules and guidelines for the release of funds in a phased manner.

Revanth Reddy said that strict guidelines should be made to prevent the misuse of the funds to be received by the beneficiaries. He suggested that different types of house models and designs be made available for those who are building a house in their own plot.

The CM also suggested the officials to handover the responsibilities of monitoring house construction to the engineering wings in the various departments under the supervision of the District Collectors.

