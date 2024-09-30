Telangana to launch pilot project soon for ‘Digital Family Cards’

Hyderabad, Sep 30 The Telangana government will soon begin a pilot project for issuing ‘Digital Family Cards’ to all families with field-level inspections in the first week of October.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday ordered the officials to take up the process for the issuance of ‘Digital Family Cards’ at the field level on a pilot basis in all 119 Assembly constituencies in an effective manner.

At a review meeting, he suggested selecting one urban and one rural area in each constituency for this pilot project. If a constituency is entirely urban, two wards/divisions should be chosen; if it is entirely rural, two villages should be selected, resulting in a total of 238 areas for field-level inspection, he said.

The CM also suggested increasing the number of field visit teams in the wards and divisions, if required, depending on the high density of the population in any particular area.

Revanth Reddy conducted a high-level review on issuing the “Digital Family Cards’ at the state secretariat. The officials briefed him on the details of the pilot project which is being taken up soon.

The officials said that the selection of villages, wards/divisions for field-level inspection in 119 constituencies has been completed. When the CM enquired about the requirement of time to complete the pilot project, the officials informed that the field visit would be carried out for five days from October 3 to October 7. Revanth Reddy also made it clear that field-level officials should seek the permission of families before taking their photos and taking photos should be optional only.

He asked the nodal officers of the old districts to guide the district Collectors regarding the field-level inspection and then only the programme can be conducted in a productive manner. The officials briefed the CM that the process of identification of families has already been completed based on the data of Ration Cards, Pension, Self-Help groups, Farmer Insurance, Insurance, Health insurance, etc.

Revanth Reddy also advised the officials to take necessary steps in the name registration and changes, if any, in the compilation of the details of family members. He also instructed the officials to prepare a report on the challenges and productive outcomes of issuing digital cards based on the pilot project. A full-scale field-level inspection will be carried out after discussing the report and rectifying the errors, the CM said.

State Ministers Konda Surekha, P. Srinivasa Reddy, Adviser to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sheshadri and senior officials of various departments participated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor