Telangana to seek special package from Centre for Southern Kumbh Mela

Hyderabad, Sep 12 The Telangana government will seek a special package from the Centre for Godavari Pushkaralu, to be held in 2027.

At a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday, it was decided that a proposal would also be sent to the Union Government seeking a special package, considering the massive influx of pilgrims expected for this Southern Kumbh Mela.

The Chief Minister directed officials to make advance preparations for the event, which begins on July 23, 2027.

With nearly 22 months remaining, the CM directed officials to focus on creating permanent infrastructure and development works.

He instructed that the arrangements should be made on a permanent basis with proper long-term planning. At the meeting with officials at the Command Control Centre, the Chief Minister emphasised the development of major temples along the Godavari riverbank across the state, ensuring robust infrastructure to manage the massive flow of devotees during Pushkaralu.

He stressed that facilities for the lakhs of pilgrims who come for the holy dip should be arranged without any shortcomings.

The Godavari River flows for about 560 km in Telangana, with around 74 ghats proposed for Pushkar arrangements. The CM instructed that priority be given to Basara, Kaleshwaram, Dharmapuri, and Bhadrachalam temples, where pilgrim inflow is highest.

He ordered that permanent Pushkar ghats be developed along with temple infrastructure. The second priority would be other riverside areas suitable for Pushkar baths. He said facilities must be in place to handle crowds of over two lakh devotees in a single day, including roads, traffic management, parking, drinking water, bathing ghats, and accommodation.

Officials were told to prepare project reports after ground-level visits to all temples along the river and consult temple committees and local officials. The CM directed the use of experienced consultants with prior exposure to managing mega religious gatherings like the Kumbh Mela and Pushkar festivals in other states.

He also advised preparing individual project reports for each major temple and ghat from Basara to Bhadrachalam. Further, he instructed officials to make use of centrally sponsored schemes like Swachh Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission for Pushkar arrangements.

The Chief Minister underlined the need for close coordination between Tourism, Irrigation, and Endowments Departments, and to utilise reputed agencies and consultants to ensure smooth and permanent arrangements for the historic festival.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar, CMO Principal Secretary Sheshadri, CM’s Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju, and religious advisor Govind Hari attended the meeting.

