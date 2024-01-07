Telangana to set up judicial commission for district reorganisation

Hyderabad, Jan 7 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that a judicial commission will be appointed for reorganisation of districts.

Stating that the previous government of BRS had not done reorganisation of districts in a scientific manner, he said the Congress government will appoint a commission to study the same.

The chief minister told a Telugu television channel that a decision in this regard will be taken after a discussion in the state Assembly.

Revanth Reddy, who had assumed office a month ago, said that reorganisation of districts will be taken up after receiving suggestions and objections from people.

The Judicial Commission, to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court, will visit all 119 constituencies and study details like the number of municipalities, mandals, rural and urban areas.

Telangana had 10 districts when it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as a separate state in 2014. The previous government of BRS undertook reorganisation and created 23 new districts, taking the total number to 33.

Revanth Reddy, however, said the exercise was not undertaken properly. He alleged that even mandals and revenue divisions were created in an erratic manner.

The chief minister said he will expand the Cabinet in 100 days. This will be done after Legislative Council elections. Since the Cabinet has no representation from minorities, a leader from the community will be nominated to the Council and he will be inducted in the Cabinet.

He also hinted that Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leader M. Kodandaram will be appointed as member of Legislative Council under governor quota, saying as an intellectual, he deserved the nomination.

The chief minister also stated that the nominated posts like chairpersons of various commissions and government advisors will be filled by the January-end. Those who had worked hard for the party and made sacrifices for the party will be accommodated.

He also revealed that he visited former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the hospital on the direction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He also predicted that Y. S. Sharmila, who merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in Congress, will be the next president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee. He said at the party level he would extend all assistance to Sharmila.

Revanth Reddy criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not making the call since he became the chief minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor