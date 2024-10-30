Telangana to undertake caste census from Nov 6, Congress asks state unit to gear up

Hyderabad, Oct 30 The Telangana government will launch a comprehensive survey from November 6 to assess the socio-economic and caste details of the entire population, and the state Congress unit has been asked to gear up for the exercise.

The Congress leadership is planning to invite top leader Rahul Gandhi for the formal launch of the survey.

The state Congress unit held a meeting on Wednesday in connection with the caste survey.

Presided over by state President Mahesh Kumar Goud, the meeting was attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka.

Telangana is the first state to take up a comprehensive caste survey. Based on its findings, the government will decide the quantum of funds to be allocated for each welfare programme.

Goud said the caste census should be taken very seriously, adding that he believed that this programme to be undertaken in the state would be a model for the country. He asked every party worker to give importance to the programme.

The state President noted that Rahul Gandhi has been working tirelessly for social justice and recalled that he had made a clear statement on the caste census during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has given clear instructions to take up the caste census. Stating that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have taken bold decisions on the caste census, he stressed the need for the party to fully support the initiative.

Goud asked the party leaders to conduct meetings in all districts on November 2 and involve all sections of the people. "We will set up a control room in Gandhi Bhavan and give information if there is any doubt about education, job, political, caste details," he said.

As the Central government is planning to undertake a decennial census in 2025, the Congress state unit urged it to take up the OBC caste census as part of the upcoming decennial census. The meeting passed a resolution in this regard.

The Deputy Chief Minister said meetings on the caste survey would be held in all districts. He said the exercise was being taken up as per the promise made by Rahul Gandhi. He believed that the survey would help extend assistance to the weaker sections. Vikramarka said the survey would comprise a questionnaire about the details of members of individual households, their caste, sub-caste status, economic status, political representation and other aspects.

These details, he said, would help formulate policies to achieve equality in society.

The Deputy Chief Minister held a video conference with district collectors on Tuesday to explain the goals of the survey and the modalities that should be adopted to ensure that all families were covered. District Collectors were directed to ensure the effective conduct of the survey and were instructed to utilise the services of teachers as enumerators for the exercise. Steps should be taken to ensure that enumerators were provided with a block map, survey schedule, and manual for the conduct of the survey.

