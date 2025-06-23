Telangana to unveil new sports policy soon

Hyderabad, June 23 The Government of Telangana will soon come out with a new sports policy to bring recognition to the state at the international level, along with providing training to produce world-class athletes, a top official said on Monday.

The policy is likely to come up for discussion in the state Cabinet meeting scheduled later in the day.

Special Chief Secretary to the government, Jayesh Ranjan, revealed this while addressing Olympic Day celebrations at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had already asked officials to set the goals in the sports policy, eying the 2036 Olympic Games.

Jayesh Ranjan stated that several countries were showing their excellence in the Olympics. He underlined the need for producing athletes who can compete in the Olympics.

Telangana Sports Authority chairman Shivsena Reddy said the proposed sports policy would provide incentives to sportspersons. Alleging that injustice was done to many under the previous government, he gave an assurance that the present government will do justice to them.

He said the sportspeople who won medals in different events will be provided with jobs.

Sports Minister Vakati Srihari, Telangana government advisor (sports) and Telangana Olympics Association president Jithender Reddy and others were present.

The state government has already announced that it will establish Young India Physical Education and Sports University in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model on the lines of Young India Skill University.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to constitute a Special Board and appoint a chairman by delegating powers to him to run the Sports University as an autonomous institution.

The proposed university will offer 14 sports training programmes in cricket, hockey, football, basketball, swimming, tennis, badminton, shooting, boxing, wrestling, table tennis, athletics, gymnastics, and aquatics.

The Sports University will start operations in the Gachibowli Sports Stadium. Since the stadium is spread over 70 acres and ready-made facilities for various sports training were already provided, the Chief Minister suggested that the facilities should be upgraded in a sophisticated manner to meet future needs.

Students from 14 places in the state reached the LB Stadium for the Olympic Day celebrations. Para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who won the bronze medal at the 2024 Paralympics, participated in the celebrations.

