Telangana: Toddler Injured After Pack of Stray Dogs Attack in Sangareddy (Watch Video)

The fear of Stray dog attack has increased, recently a three-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of dogs leaving him injured. This incident occurred on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Daultabad village in Telangana’s Hathnoor mandal of Sangareddy district. Constant stray dog attacks has created concern of safety among locals. According to media reported, injured kid identified as Aboobaker, son of Mohammed Fareed.

Reports suggest that kid was playing outside his house when more than a dozen stray dogs suddenly surrounded and attacked. Attack left severe bites before the help arrived. CCTV footage of this incident has surfaced on media, which shows minor walking along the road when a group of dogs, which were resting under the shade of a nearby house, abruptly charged at him.

This is what @AkbarOwaisi_MIM Raised the concern in assembly #DogsAttack a young Boy



In Daulatabad(V)Hathnoora (M)Sangareddy dist,a boy playing on a road was surrounded&attacked by #StrayDogs

The boy sustained serious injuries in the attack.

In separate incident, a child got injured near Iqbal Gun House in the Moradabad police station area. This incident has got on CCTV and since then it is going viral on social media. As per mention on footage incident occurred at around 9 pm on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Viral video shows two women walking with a small girl when a stray dog passed by them, dog suddenly lunged at the child and bit her hand. While child was screaming f0r help, other two women were seen to rescue the girl from the dog’s grip. Video has created concern about the human safety from stray dog.