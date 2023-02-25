Telangana: Traffic cop saves man's life by giving CPR after he collapsed on road

An on-duty traffic cop Rajshekar, saved a man's life by giving him Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after he fainted on the road by getting off the bus in Rajendernagar, police said on Friday.

The person has been identified as Balaji.

According to the police, as soon as Balaji got off the bus in Rajendernagar, he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. Traffic cop Rajshekar was performing duty in Cyberbad Commissionerate and was deputed at Rajendranagar police station. The on-duty cop saved the man's life by giving him CPR immediately.

"Balaji was travelling on a bus and got off in Rajendernagar. He suffered a heart attack on the road and collapsed at the spot," said the police.

"After the man regained consciousness, he was admitted to a hospital later, police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor