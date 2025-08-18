Telangana Tragedy: 5 Dead, 4 Injured After Chariot Hits Live Wire During Janmashtami Procession in Hyderabad

In tragic incident five people died while four other were injured after chariot came into contact with high tension electric wires during Janmasthami celebrations. This incident took place in Ramanthapur area in Hyderabad on Sunday night. According to the police, the injured were rushed to the hospital, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Uppal police inspector said, "Five people died on the spot and four others were injured after receiving a live electric shock during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession last night. The injured were shifted to a hospital for further treatment, and the deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem examination."

Police responded to the scene and initiated rescue operations. Victims received initial first aid before being transported to a private hospital, where Krishna (21), Rudra Vikas (39), Rajendra Reddy (45), Srikant Reddy (35), and Suresh Yadav (34) were pronounced dead on arrival. Four others were injured, including Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s gunman, Srinivas, and admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred near Yadav Function Hall in Gokulnagar when the Rath contacted a high-tension wire. The bodies were moved to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary in Secunderabad. The incident cast a pall of gloom over the area, and police have opened an investigation. Political leaders have expressed their condolences and called for government assistance for the victims' families and medical care for the injured.

Dahi Handi is one of the most celebrated festival in Maharashtra's Mumbai overall, two individuals remain in critical condition, and 76 have been discharged after receiving medical treatment. A 32-year-old man fell to his death while tying 'Dahi Handi' in Mumbai's Mankhurd on Saturday afternoon. According to a civic official, Jagmohan Shivkiran Chaudhari was tying the 'Dahi Handi' to a rope from the first-floor window grille of his house in Maharashtra Nagar when he fell. He was taken to the civic-run Shatabdi Govandi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said, according to PTI.

Dahi Handi festivals are celebrated every year across India to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The state government in July had announced insurance coverage to 1.5 lakh Govindas participating in Dahi Handi festivities through Oriental Insurance Company. In case of death during the sport, a maximum payout of Rs 10 lakh was assured to the kin of the deceased.The challenge of forming tall, stable human pyramids tests the strength, agility, and teamwork of the participants, often drawing large crowds of enthusiastic spectators. Dahi Handi is not only a display of physical skill but also a cultural celebration filled with music, dance, and festive cheer. Despite its joyous spirit, the event requires careful safety measures due to the risk involved in the pyramid formations. It is celebrated with great fervour, especially in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, bringing communities together in honour of Lord Krishna’s playful legacy.