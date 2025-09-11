Telangana Tragedy: Class 10 Student Dies After Collapsing on School Ground, CCTV Footage Surfaces

In an tragic incident class 10 student from Telangana died after collapsing on school ground. A disturbing video of this incident has surfaced on social media, which have left netizens in shock. This incident took place in Hanumakonda district and caught on CCTV incident. In viral footage student can be seen collapsing on ground in the presence of school teachers.

According to reports this incident occurred at private school in the Nayeemnagar area of Hanumakonda district headquarters. Deceased teen identified as Jayant who was just 15-year-old. He suddenly fell unconscious and began bleeding from his ears and nose. The incident caused panic among the other students present at the spot. Following this he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared that the boy had already died before reaching the hospital.

గ్రౌండ్‌లో ఆడుకుంటూ ఒక్కసారిగా కుప్పకూలి విద్యార్థి మృతి



చెవులు, ముక్కు నుండి రక్తం కారి మరణించిన పదవ తరగతి విద్యార్థి



హన్మకొండ జిల్లా కేంద్రంలోని నయీంనగర్ ప్రాంతంలో ఒక ప్రైవేట్ పాఠశాలలో ఘటన



మృతి చెందిన విద్యార్థి జయంత్(15)గా గుర్తింపు



ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించగా.. అప్పటికే… pic.twitter.com/ADovl2TXiJ — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) September 11, 2025

Jayanth's parents accused the teacher and school staff of negligence, alleging that their son died from brutal beatings inflicted by the teachers. They demanded strict action against those responsible.