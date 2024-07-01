Telangana Tragedy: Four Members of Family Killed After Mud Hut Collapses in Nagarkurnool (Watch Video)

A heartbreaking incident unfolded early on Monday, July 1, in Vanapatla village of Telangana's Nagarkurnool district. A family of five residing in an old mud hut was killed after a structural collapse, leaving four dead and one critically injured.

According to the information shared, heavy rainfall in the region is suspected to have weakened the mud structure, leading to its collapse around 3:00 AM on Monday. The four-member family, including a mother, father, and their three children, were asleep when the tragedy occurred.

WARNING! Visuals May Upset Some Viewers

BREAKING *Nagarkurnool ,July 1 Four members of a family, including a mother and three children, were killed and another person was seriously injured when an old mud building collapsed on them in Vanapatla village in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, in the early hours of Monday pic.twitter.com/0o0FISJ8Iv — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) July 1, 2024

The deceased was identified as Padma, the 26-year-old mother, alongside her twin daughters, Pappi and Vasantha, both six years old and their 10-month-old son. The father, Bhaskar (28), managed to escape with injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Nagarkurnool government hospital.

Authorities have reached the site and are investigating the cause of the collapse.