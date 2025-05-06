Telangana Tragedy: Woman Loses Twins After Nurses Perform Delivery Under Doctor’s Guidance via WhatsApp Video Call

Hyderabad, Telangana (May 6, 2025): Days after a pregnant woman's death sparked outrage in Pune, a similar shocking case has come to light from Telangana. In the state’s Ranga Reddy district, twin unborn babies died during a medical procedure allegedly carried out over a WhatsApp video call. The family has accused the hospital of negligence and lodged a police complaint.

The incident took place at a private hospital in the district. The woman, 26-year-old Batti Keerthi, was five months pregnant with twins conceived through in vitro fertilisation. Her family claimed that a nurse performed a critical procedure under the remote instructions of Dr V Anusha Reddy, who was not present at the hospital at the time.

Keerthi had first visited Vijaya Laxmi Hospital on April 6 for a check-up. During that visit, Dr Reddy reportedly found her cervix to be loose and stitched it. She was then sent home with advice to rest. On May 4, Keerthi developed severe abdominal pain and was rushed to the same hospital. However, the doctor was not available. The family said the hospital should have advised them to go to another facility but did not do so. Instead, the medical team proceeded with treatment via a video call.

Dr Reddy allegedly directed the nurses to give Keerthi an injection to manage her pain. The injection did not reduce the pain. Reports said the stitches placed in her cervix ruptured during the process. Around 10.30 a.m., the twins were removed from her womb. Keerthi experienced heavy bleeding. Dr Reddy arrived later and managed to save Keerthi, but the twins were declared dead.

The incident triggered outrage from Keerthi’s family. Relatives protested outside the hospital and demanded strict action. Based on their complaint, Ranga Reddy District Medical and Health Officer initiated an inquiry.

Police have registered a case under the sections of medical negligence.Officials said further steps will be taken after the health department submits its report.