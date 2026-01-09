Telangana wants water, not disputes: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 9 Amid the ongoing row between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on sharing of river waters, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the state prefers water over disputes.

He called for rising above politics to find solution to the disputes between the two Telugu States over sharing of Krishna and Godavari River waters.

“If you ask whether Telangana State needs a dispute or water, I will choose water. If asked whether we want conflict or solution, I will choose solution,” he said while speaking at a programme at Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district.

Revanth Reddy appealed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu not to create obstacles for the Telangana projects across Krishna river.

“I appeal to him from this platform. Do not create obstacles for permissions to those projects on Krishna River which were proposed in the undivided Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He noted that due to these obstacles, Central government funds are not being released, and the State is facing a financial burden.

Revanth Reddy stated that for Telangana to get port connectivity, cooperation from the neighboring state is necessary. “If the two states cooperate with each other, the problems will be resolved. Discussions with the neighboring state will continue for this purpose,” he said.

He also stated that he favours resolving the problems through talks and not through courts.

He made it clear that the Congress party has no intention of gaining political mileage from the water dispute.

“I appeal to all parties to rise above politics and cooperate for a solution. Let's resolve our problems amicably,” he said.

“We are thinking not about political gains, but about the interests of the people and the farmers,” he added

The Chief Minister stated that Telangana does not want disputes with neighbouring states whether it is Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, or Maharashtra. "We seek mutual cooperation,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on January 7 had appealed to Telangana not to indulge in politics over river water sharing issues.

Expressing concern over politicisation of water sharing issues between the two Telugu states, the Chief Minister made it clear that he never objected to projects in Telangana.

He asked if it was proper to object Polavaram project undertaken by Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Naidu was referring to the objection raised by the Telangana government over expansion of Polavaram project.

The Telangana government has approached the Supreme Court to stop Polavaram-Nallamalla Sagar project aimed at diverting water from Godavari River to Krishna basin in Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu was talking to media persons after visit to Polavaram in Eluru district to review the status of the mega project.

He said that there is nothing wrong in using surplus water, which is going waste into the sea. “Once we complete the Polavaram project, we can use surplus water in Godavari, supply Krishna water to Rayalaseema region and if there is excess water, we can supply it to Telangana also,” he said.

