Telangana will march ahead in 2026 towards vision 2047: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 31 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, exuded confidence that the state will march further ahead in 2026 towards achieving the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 goals.

While extending New Year greetings to the people of the State, the Chief Minister reiterated that the government will give priority to fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of all sections of society, including farmers, women and workers.

The Chief Minister wished that in the New Year, every family achieves its desired goals and that all people live with happiness and good health.

“I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year 2026 to all Indians, and particularly to the people of Telangana,” he said in his message.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma greeted people on New Year and wished that the year 2026 bring everyone good health, prosperity, fulfilment of aspirations, and lasting happiness.

“I call upon everyone to commit to the vision of Viksit Bharat by working towards a developed India through innovation, inclusive growth, and sustainable development, ensuring progress reaches every citizen,” the Governor said in his message.

He urged all to continue their successful efforts against social ills and poor health, striving to build an equitable, just, friendly, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy society.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha conveyed New Year greetings to the people of Telangana, wishing good health, happiness and prosperity for every family, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the public healthcare system.

He said the key priorities for 2026 include a strong focus on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), expansion of NCDC clinics & day care cancer clinics closer to villages, strengthening emergency medical services with over 100 critical care blocks & trauma care centre and expansion of 108 ambulance services for faster response.

Four new multi-speciality hospitals to be launched in 2026, offering corporate-level care free of cost to the poor, he said. Strengthening of medical colleges and teaching hospitals will continue.

The Minister urged citizens to protect and maintain government hospitals, adopt healthy lifestyles, and celebrate the New Year responsibly, avoiding drunk driving and unnecessary conflicts.

