Telangana will strengthen healthcare system for women: CM

Hyderabad, Sep 29 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that his government will strengthen the healthcare system for women.

He made the assurance after participating in the Pink Power Run 2024 organised by the Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation at Gachibowli Stadium to raise breast cancer awareness.

The Telangana government is committed to women's healthcare and would build more hospitals and strengthen the healthcare system for women, he said in his remarks on the occasion.

“We strongly believe that women's health is the foundation of the prosperity of family and the community. The measures taken by the organisation will help women to overcome challenges in the future. Let us all take this programme forward," he said.

He appealed to all to work together to build a healthier and empowered future for Telangana women.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated Dr Kotha Ushalakshmi, a 91-year-old gritty breast cancer ‘conqueror’. Dr Ushalakshmi, a former professor of Gynaecology, has been the inspiration behind the formation of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, a not-for-profit breast cancer charity that has been championing a hugely impactful breast cancer advocacy campaign in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the last 17 years.

Though diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 69, she fought the disease with extraordinary courage and fierce determination.

Inspired by her strong resolve to make a meaningful difference towards improving breast health care in India, Dr Raghu Ram, her only child, a renowned surgeon, relocated to India from the United Kingdom to give wings to his mother’s dream. He has been spearheading several unique and pioneering initiatives under the auspices of the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, which has attracted national and international recognition. Dr Ushalakshmi has also been the inspiration behind KIMS–Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad, which is South Asia’s first, free purpose-built comprehensive Breast Health Centre.

