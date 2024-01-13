Telangana: Woman Dies in Fiery Bus Crash, Investigation Underway

A woman passenger was burned to death early Saturday morning when a Chittoor-bound private bus overturned and caught fire in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district, police said. One other passenger suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. as the Jagan Amazon travel bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Chittoor, police said. The driver lost control of the bus, reportedly falling asleep, causing it to overturn and ignite.

The deceased woman's identity is still being determined. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Fatalities Rise Despite Decline in Accidents:

Telangana saw a decrease in the total number of road accidents from 22,230 in 2018 to 21,619 in 2022, according to a recent report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways released in November 2023. However, the number of fatalities rose during the same period, with 3,010 people dying in road accidents in 2022 compared to 2,064 in 2018, representing a 45.8% increase over five years.