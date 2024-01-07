Telangana woman gets husband killed after he undergoes sex change!

Hyderabad, Jan 7 A woman in Telangana hired killers for Rs 18 lakh to kill her husband, who was allegedly harassing her after undergoing sex change surgery.

The incident came to light in Siddipet district with the arrest of the woman and two accused.

Police said the search was on for three other accused.

Vedasri and other accused were arrested more than three weeks after the murder of Roja, who was earlier known as Daripally Venkatesh.

According to police, the killers smothered Roja on December 11 after having a liquor party with him.

Vedasri had offered a Rs 18 lakh supari to get Roja killed. She had paid Rs 4.60 lakh as advance and had promised to pay the remaining amount later.

Vedasri had married Venkatesh, both residents of Siddipet town, in 2014. The couple had an eight-year-old daughter.

Venkatesh was initially harassing his wife for additional dowry. Later, his behaviour had changed and he underwent sex change surgery. He had changed his name to Roja and started begging on roads in Siddipet town.

Roja was harassing Vedasri to send their daughter with her for begging. He was also making rounds of the private school where Vedasri was working as a teacher and picking up arguments with her. She had reportedly lost her job after Roja created issues at the school.

Vedasri, who had become friendly with Boini Ramesh, 32, of the same town, hatched a plan with him to eliminate Roja and hired the killers.

As per the plan, Ippa Shekhar, 24, went to Roja’s house where he was living alone and offered him liquor. The accused, along with two others, later smothered him to death with a pillow. A case of death under suspicious circumstances was registered at One Town police station.

As the autopsy report revealed that Roja was murdered, police began the probe and gathered scientific evidence. They questioned Vedasri, who confessed to the crime. Police said a total of five accused helped Vedasri in the murder.

She, along with Ramesh and Shekhar, were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police were on the look out for three other accused.

