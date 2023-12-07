Telangana's Congress government to implement two guarantees on Dec 9

Hyderabad, Dec 7 The newly-formed Congress government in Telangana will start implementing two of the six guarantees given to people from December 9, the birthday of top party leader Sonia Gandhi.

The decision was taken in the first meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the State Secretariat.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu told media persons after the Cabinet meeting that guarantees relating to free travel for women in TSRTC buses and enhancing the coverage of Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance to Rs 10 lakh will be implemented from December 9.

He said the Chief Minister would hold a meeting with the officials of the departments concerned for implementation of these two guarantees.

Sridhar Babu said for implementing remaining guarantees, the government will secure the data from departments concerned.

He, however, assured that the government is committed to implement all the six guarantees in 100 days.

The minister also said that the other promises made in the manifesto will be fulfilled during the five-year term of the government.

The Cabinet also discussed the state finances.

Officials have been directed to submit details of the allocations and expenditure for all departments from 2014 to 2023. He said a white paper would be released on state finances to let people know all the details.

The Cabinet discussed the power status in the state and directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted supply to all sectors including agriculture for 24 hours. It also discussed the implementation of the guarantee relating to 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers. It felt that the previous government had no planning with regard to the power sector.

The Chief Minister will hold a review meeting on the power sector on Friday. It was also decided that newly-elected MLAs will take oath on December 9.

The Governor will appoint a Protem Speaker to administer oath to members. This will be followed by election of Assembly Speaker and address by the Governor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor