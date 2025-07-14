Telangana’s development possible only with double-engine govt: Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad, July 14 Telangana state BJP President N. Ramchander Rao has said that development of Telangana is possible only with the double engine government of the BJP at the Centre and in the state.

He urged the party cadres to take a pledge to work hard to bring BJP to power in Telangana.

He was speaking at Choutuppal during a felicitation programme organised by the party leaders from united Nalgonda district on Monday.

On his first visit to the district after taking over as the state BJP chief, the party leaders accorded him a warm welcome.

Rao alleged that the government in the state was following anti-people policies and as a result of its wrong policies, farmers were committing suicide.

He said students were facing hardships as the government was not releasing funds for fee reimbursement.

He claimed that people were regretting electing the Congress party and bringing it to power.

The BJP leader stated that only under the BJP's rule, a golden chapter will begin in Telangana. The state can progress in all sectors only with the double engine government, he said.

Rao alleged that the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was neck-deep in corruption while the present Congress government has failed to fulfil election promises and as a result, people were suffering.

He claimed that people were looking towards the BJP as the only alternative to both Congress and the BRS.

Rao, who took over as the state BJP chief on July 1, called upon the cadres to work hard to strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, he posted on ‘X’ that he met Haryana Governor and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. “His invaluable services to the party at various stages and his warm, inspiring guidance pave a strong path for Telangana BJP’s victorious journey. His blessings will serve as an inspiration in the endeavour to build a vibrant Telangana,” wrote Rao.

