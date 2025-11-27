Telangana’s EAGLE conducts joint operations in Delhi, 50 Nigerians held

Hyderabad, Nov 27 Telangana police’s special anti-drugs force EAGLE has arrested more than 50 overstaying Nigerians, all part of a Nigerian drug cartel, in a massive operation conducted in Delhi, Greater Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) said on Thursday that 100 officers of the Delhi Crime Branch and 124 officers of Eagle Force conducted joint operations in Delhi.

EAGLE Director Sandeep Shandilya said 20 locations were raided in Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Pratap Enclave, Prithvi Park, Nilothi, and Chandra Nagar in Munirka.

More than 50 overstaying Nigerians were arrested. There was also a massive drug haul at multiple locations. All of them were a part of a Nigerian drug cartel.

In Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam, local police leadership cooperated with EAGLE Force Telangana. Drug kingpin, drug sale girls who were also working as sex workers and main Mule account holders were arrested.

Almost every officer of EAGLE Force is deployed on operational duty. The cooperation we received from the Delhi Crime Branch and their team of 100 officers and local police leadership of Gwalior, Visakhapatnam and Greater Noida was excellent, the director said.

The EAGLE officers who participated in the joint operations include one Superintendent of Police, eight Deputy Superintendents of Police, 17 Inspectors, 16 Sub-Inspectors and 82 head constables/ police constables.

This is the biggest operation by EAGLE outside Telangana.

The state government launched the special force in June this year to curb the drug menace in the state.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the specialised task force dedicated to combating the menace of drugs and illegal ganja cultivation on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The elite unit operates across the state with the mission to identify, prevent, and eliminate all forms of drug-related activities.

It conducted several anti-drug operations in Hyderabad. In one of the operations, it busted a drug racket in Mahindra University in August and arrested four accused, including a student of the university.

Fifty students were under investigation for drug consumption.

