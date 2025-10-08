Telangana’s Gurukul schools on verge of closure, says KTR

Hyderabad, Oct 8 Telangana’s prestigious Welfare Gurukul Educational Institutions, which were once a model for the entire nation, are on the verge of closure due to non-payment of building rents, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

He launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what he called the incompetence of his government.

KTR said in a statement that locking up Gurukul schools that changed the lives of lakhs of poor students is a dark chapter in Telangana’s governance.

The BRS leader accused the Chief Minister, who also holds the Education portfolio, of gross negligence, stating that rent arrears have been pending for nearly a year. He alleged that Revanth Reddy’s inaction was part of a larger conspiracy to dismantle the visionary welfare model built by former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and to erase the legacy of KCR’s governance.

“While the CM sits on crores of rupees, the buildings that house poor students’ dreams are being locked. This reflects not just inefficiency but deliberate cruelty,” KTR said. He warned that the government’s failure to clear even basic dues shows a collapse of financial and administrative discipline.

KTR also criticised the Congress government for simultaneously withholding fee reimbursement dues, thereby pushing thousands of students into uncertainty. “Revanth Reddy is not just bankrupting the treasury; he’s bankrupting the future of our youth,” he said.

He reminded that Telangana’s Gurukul system—offering world-class, residential education to Backward Classes, SC, ST, minority, and economically weaker upper-caste students—was a revolutionary step that brought equality and empowerment. “If the Congress government dares to destroy this inclusive system, BRS will not stay silent,” warned KTR.

He demanded that the government immediately release all pending rent dues to safeguard students’ education and dignity. “If the Congress continues this anti-student attitude and allows Gurukul schools to be locked, we will mobilise a statewide agitation with students and parents to teach this arrogant government a lesson,” the BRS leader declared.

Accusing Revanth Reddy of pushing Telangana into Rs 2.5 lakh crore debt within two years while failing to pay even basic rents, KTR demanded full transparency on where public money is being diverted. “The people of Telangana will soon hold him accountable for this betrayal,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor