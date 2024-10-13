Telangana’s move on caste survey shows party's commitment to social justice: Cong leader

Amaravati, Oct 13 Hailing the decision of the Telangana government to undertake a caste survey, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said this showed the party's commitment to social justice.

He also criticised the Centre for not taking up the survey. “Why is Modiji afraid to do it when Revanth Reddy ji can,” asked the Congress leader.

Tagore, who is Congress in charge of Andhra Pradesh, also questioned Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over not making public the findings of the caste survey done.

The caste census was done in Andhra Pradesh by the previous government of YSR Congress Party.

Telangana will become the third state after Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to undertake a caste survey.

“Telangana’s move to start a caste survey shows Congress’ unwavering commitment to social justice,” the Congress leader said in his post on ‘X’ on Sunday.

He said the demand for a national caste census by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is essential for equitable resource distribution across the nation.

The MP believes that only the Union Government can deliver on this crucial step for India.

The Government of Telangana on October 11 issued orders for a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste survey) of the entire state.

As per the Government Order (GO), the survey shall be completed within 60 days.

The Planning Department has been designated as the nodal department to conduct the survey.

The GO mentioned the resolution passed by the state Legislative Assembly for conducting the survey as per the decision taken by the Council of Ministers.

“Government after careful consideration, hereby orders to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey) of entire Telangana so as to plan and implement various socio, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the amelioration of Backwards Classes, SC and ST citizens of the state and other weaker sections of the state,” reads the GO.

