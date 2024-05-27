Telangana's new emblem to reflect statehood movement

Hyderabad, May 27 A decade after its formation, Telangana will have a new official emblem reflecting the statehood movement.

The new emblem will replace the one adopted in 2014 when Telangana came into being as the 29th state.

The new emblem will be unveiled on 10th state formation day celebrations on June 2.

The Congress government, which came to power in December 2023, decided to replace the existing emblem which depicts Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar, the symbols of Kakatiya and Qutb Shahi dynasties.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy decided to change the emblem as he believes that the existing one symbolises the aristocracy and dictatorship of past rulers.

As part of this exercise, he had a meeting with noted artist Rudra Rajesham, who presented 12 draft designs.

During the meeting held on Monday, the Chief Minister reportedly suggested a few more changes to the emblem design.

Revanth Reddy wants a design which reflects the Telangana movement and the sacrifice of martyrs.

Change of emblem was one of the key decisions taken by the Congress government, reversing the decisions of the previous BRS government.

It replaced 'TS' with 'TG' as the state abbreviation. The earlier BRS government had adopted 'TS' as the abbreviation.

The new government also decided to change Telangana Talli statue to reflect the sentiments of the Telangana people.

The government also adopted Ande Sri's 'Jaya Jaya He Telangana' as the state anthem.

Revanth Reddy has roped in Oscar-winning music composer M.M. Keeravani to compose music for the state song which will be unveiled on June 2.

The Chief Minister had a meeting with Keeravani and Ande Sri on Sunday and suggested a few changes to the anthem.

