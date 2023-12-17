Telangana’s new government transfers 16 IAS officers

Hyderabad, Dec 17 The new Congress government in Telangana continued its reshuffle of the bureaucracy as it transferred 16 IAS officials on Sunday.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, who was also holding full additional charge as Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (FAC) has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Disaster Management), duly relieving Rahul Bojja.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director M.Dana Kishore, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development. He will also hold full additional charges of the posts of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA and Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration.

The government also transferred Principal Secretary and Commissioner, BC Welfare, B. Venkatesham, the Education, in place of Vakati Karuna. Karuna has been posted as Secretary and Commissioner, Women, Child, Disabled & Senior Citizens, relieving Shruti Ojha who was holding full additional charge.

Principal Secretary, Transport, A.Vani Prasad has been transferred to the Environment, Forests, Science & Technology Department in the same post, relieving Santhi Kumari, who was holding full additional charge.

Secretary to Government, R&B, K.S.Sreenivasa Raju, will now be Secretary, Transport.

Rahul Bojja, Secretary to CM has been transferred and posted as Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), relieving V. Sheshadri, from the full additional charge.

Secretary, Finance, Dr. T.K.Sreedevi, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, in place of Dr Christina Z. Chongthu. The government has reinstated Sreedevi, who was transferred by the Election Commission in October.

Chongthu is transferred and posted as Secretary, Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department. Secretary, Municipal Affairs and Urban Development, Sudharshan Reddy is transferred and posted as Managing Director, HMWSSB in place of Dana Kishore.

District Magistrate, Nalgonda, R.V.Karnan is transferred and posted as Director, Health & Family Welfare.

