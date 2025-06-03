Telegana: Pregnant Woman Dies After Taking Forced Abortion Pills Given by Husband in Adilabad

A tragic incident has come to light in Adilabad, Telangana, where a 23-year-old woman died after taking abortion pills. The police provided this information on Monday. The incident occurred on May 30 in Bangariguda village. After taking the pills, the woman suffered heavy bleeding. In this condition, her family members rushed her to a hospital. Following the doctors’ advice, she was admitted to a government hospital in Hyderabad. However, she passed away on May 31.

According to the police, the woman’s relatives have alleged that her husband forcibly gave her the abortion pills, which caused excessive bleeding and other complications leading to further serious health issues. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the husband. The post-mortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

There have been several cases of forced abortions reported earlier as well. Last year, in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, a woman accused her boyfriend and relatives of serious wrongdoing. She stated that her boyfriend, Manish Yadav, forcibly aborted her pregnancy when she was eight months pregnant.

The woman filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, alleging that Manish had maintained physical relations with her for two years under the pretense of marriage. When she became pregnant, in July, Manish’s relatives forcibly gave her abortion pills. The police took action in this case.

