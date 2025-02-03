Telugu states get record allocation for railway projects: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad, Feb 3 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana got record budget allocations of Rs. 9,417 crore and Rs. 5,337 crore respectively for railway projects during 2025-26, said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

He told a virtual press conference from Delhi that Andhra has been sanctioned a record budget allocation of Rs. 9,417 crores for the year 2025-26.

He claimed that the budget allocation to Andhra Pradesh has witnessed an 11 times increase as compared to the average allocation done during 2009-14 for the combined state.

He revealed that Rs. 84,559 is being invested in various Rail development projects in Andhra Pradesh.

He said the railway network in Andhra Pradesh was now 100 per cent electrified. He stated that South Central Railway (SCR) is leading in the installation of Kavach, with 1,465 km commissioned across its jurisdiction. We have targeted to deploy Kavach throughout the entire rail network of the Country in the next 6 years, he added.

He informed that 1,560 km of new railway track has been constructed in Andhra Pradesh in the last 10 years which is more than the entire Rail network of Sri Lanka.

Ashwini Vaishan said that eight Vande Bharat trains are being operated in Andhra Pradesh State covering 15 districts and having 21 stoppages. Amrit Bharat Express running between Malda Town – and Bengaluru has been provided 14 stoppages in Andhra Pradesh.

Redevelopment of 73 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh State has been taken up under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Speaking about Telangana, he said that Rs. 41,677 is being invested in various Rail development projects in the state.

The railway minister mentioned that five Vande Bharat trains are being operated in Telangana State covering seven districts and having nine stoppages. Redevelopment of 40 Railway stations in Telangana has been taken under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

He announced that 50 New Namo Bharat trains, 200 Vande Bharat trains and 100 new Amrit Bharat trains have been approved and the running of these trains will be announced from time to time.

He stated that Railways has undertaken a significant mission of replacements of old tracks i.e., 7,000 km. Indian Railways is planning to upgrade the railway tracks to run the trains at a speed of 160 Kmph on important sections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor