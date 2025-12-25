Telugu states mark Christmas celebrations with pomp & gaiety

Hyderabad, Dec 25 Pomp and gaiety marked Christmas celebrations in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday.

A large number of devotees attended midnight mass and morning special prayers.

Special prayers in churches since midnight, carol singing and Secret Santa at workplaces and bursting of firecrackers were the highlights of the celebrations.

Churches in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad were tastefully decorated and illuminated on the occasion. Devotees were seen thronging the churches since Wednesday night.

Churches in other towns of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh also witnessed special prayers.

The festivities began with midnight mass at many churches in Secunderabad, which has a sizable population of Christians.

There was an air of festivity as people exchanged Christmas greetings and gifts. Churches organised different cultural programmes for senior citizens, couples, youngsters and children.

Huge congregations were seen at SCI Wesley Church and 200-year-old St John's Church in Secunderabad. Devotees also attended mass at St Mary's Church, All Saints Church, Wesley Church, Holy Trinity Church and Millennium Methodist Church. The priests prayed for peace and highlighted the message of Jesus' birth.

The Anglo-Indian community in Lalaguda in Secunderabad celebrated Christmas with enthusiasm and in a traditional manner. In Little England, as Lalaguda is known, the community celebrates the festival in their unique style.

Cake and wine making at home is an integral part of the celebrations for the community.

Attired in their best, men, women and children attended the midnight services in specially decorated churches.

Christian families cut the cakes as part of the celebrations and greeted each other on the occasion.

A huge congregation was seen at the historic Church of South India (CSI) at Medak in Telangana.

The CSI celebrated its centenary last year. The Medak Cathedral Church, the second biggest of its kind in Asia, was constructed between 1914 and 1924.

It has been built with granite in the Gothic style, with the story of the Bible painted on its stained glass windows. The historic church was illuminated on the occasion.

The Christmas celebrations were also held in Khammam, Adilabad and other towns in Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, the celebrations were held in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Kadapa, Bheemavaram and other towns.

Christmas celebrations were also held at the Andhra Pradesh capital, Amaravati. In Prakasam district, pastors conducted special prayers at the century-old historical church, Chirala St Louis Marks Lutheran church.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. A. Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings to the people.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to Christian brothers and sisters. The Chief Minister called upon everyone to celebrate the Christmas festivities with joy and happiness across the state.

He stated that the "people's government" is committed to the welfare and development of all religions following the teachings of Jesus Christ. He affirmed that the government will strive for the all-round development of the Christian minority community.

"The teachings of Jesus Christ remain and will always be a guiding force for humanity worldwide. The essence of all religions is humanity, and the path chosen by Jesus Christ is quintessential," CM Revanth Reddy said.

"I convey my hearty greetings to all the Christian brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of the Christmas festival. Christmas is a time of joyous remembrance of Jesus Christ," Andhra Pradesh Governor posted on 'X'.

"It is a time for forgiveness, unity, and spreading love, kindness, compassion and generosity among all the people. The life of Jesus Christ is a source of inspiration to all of us to lead a life of virtue and faith," he added.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu greeted Christians on the occasion of Christmas.

"The values exemplified by Christ - love, forgiveness, patience, and service - are even more essential for today's society," he said.

