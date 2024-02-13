Temperature improves marginally in J&K, rain expected

Srinagar, Feb 13 Temperature across J&K improved marginally on Tuesday as the MeT office forecast another wet spell beginning February 18.

A Meteorological (MeT) Department statement said, “Another wet spell between February 18 to February 20 with possibility of light to moderate snow/rain at many places in J&K.

“In view of significant snow accumulation and sub-freezing temperatures over many hilly areas, travellers are advised to follow administration/traffic police advisory.”

Srinagar had minus 2.5, Gulmarg minus 4.5 and Pahalgam minus 5.4 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 8.3 and Kargil minus 15.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 8.4, Katra 8.8, Batote 3.7, Bhaderwah 2 and Banihal 1 as minimum temperature.

