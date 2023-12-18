Temple caretaker murder: Gopalganj police SIT cracks case, arrests three

Patna, Dec 18 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Gopalganj police said that they managed to crack the sensational murder of Shiv temple caretaker Manoj Kumar Shah with the arrest of three persons on Monday.

The accused are identified as Neha Kumari, Sunita Devi, and Amit Kumar, all residents of Koini Danapur under Manjha police station in the district.

"The deceased, Manoj Kumar Shah had an affair with Neha Kumari for quite some time and the latter was trying to end the relationship. During investigation, it appeared that Shah was blackmailing her over some intimate photographs and videos and this is the reason why she called him and her family members killed him," SP, Gopalganj, Swarn Prabhat said.

"We formed the SIT headed by DSP Sadar which has done a good job. On the basis of technical analysis, the victim's last call on was to Neha’s aunt Sunita Devi. When police reached her home and quizzed Neha and Sunita, they broke down and revealed the entire incident.

"As per the confession, Neha was having an affair with Manoj Shah for quite some time as they were residing next to each other. As Neha wanted to separate herself from him, he was blackmailing her on the basis of intimate photographs and videos. As he was continuously blackmailing her, she hatched the plan with the help of her family members. As per the plan, Neha called him using the phone of her aunt and asked him to meet in her house on December 10 night. Manoj Shah left the Shiv temple at 12.45 am on December 11 and went to her house where Neha’s family overpowered him. They killed him, mutilated her dead body and dumped in a pit near Sudha dairy outlet," the SP said.

Manoj Shah's mutilated body was found in the morning of December 16. Both the eyes had been removed, the tongue slit, and private parts chopped off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor