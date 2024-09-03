Temple Dome Collapse in Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, Five Injured As Dome of Under-Construction Temple Collapses in Khargone

A contractor died, and five labourers were injured after an under-construction dome of a temple collapsed in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred at Mogargaon village under Bistan police station limits on Monday afternoon (September 2).

"The dome of an under-construction temple caved in, killing 35-year-old contractor Dinesh and injuring five labourers, few of them seriously," Bistan police station in-charge I S Mujalde told news agency PTI.

One of the pillars of the structure caved in as it was weak, which resulted in the dome collapsing, he said. The villagers rescued the injured persons and rushed them to a hospital, he added.

The temple has been under construction on the banks of the Ruparel River for the past seven months. On Monday, the river was in spate due to heavy rains, a few of the injured persons said.

District Hospital's civil surgeon said the right hand of a labourer got severed and he was referred to the Indore for further treatment, while the rib of another labourer was broken. Three other labourers sustained minor injuries, he added.