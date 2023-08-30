Temple priest murdered in Rajasthan's Tonk, markets shut in protest

Jaipur, Aug 30 A 93-year-old priest, Mahant Siyaram Das Maharaj, of Bhuriya Mahadev Baba Dham was murdered in Diggi town of Rajasthan's Tonk district sparking outrage and protests.

The police said he was murdered on Tuesday night.

The locals found the body on Wednesday when they went to the temple to worship, and soon a crowd gathered there.

People staged a protest outside the temple demanding the arrest of the killers. On receiving this information, Superintendent of Police Rajarshi Raj Verma reached the spot.

As per locals, the priest used to worship the ancient Bhuriya Mahadev Baba Dham in Diggi for the past 50 years. He lived alone in the temple.

As soon as the news of Mahant's murder spread in the town, people gathered in large numbers. Fury prevailed among the people and while raising slogans, they sat on a dharna outside the temple and closed the market.

A dog squad team has been called by the police administration to pick any clues.

SP Verma said that "it is murder. A team is being formed and the killers are being searched."

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "It is very sad that the Mahant Saint Siyaram Das Baba Ji of Tonk region was brutally murdered. Why are saints and sages on the target of criminals in Rajasthan?

"This was not seen anywhere else in the country. The disregard of Sant Samaj is part of the appeasement policy of the Gehlot government.

"To maintain its vote bank, Congress encourages anti-social elements who harass saints and seers."

BJP State Vice President and Tonk MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria attacked the Gehlot government. He said that the administration was only engaged in the propaganda of the government. He said that such incidents happen in Malpura area due to the wrong policies of the state government.

