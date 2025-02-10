Temples play vital role in preserving Indian traditions: Rajasthan CM

Chittorgarh/Jaipur, Feb 10 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised the vital role of temples in preserving Indian traditions, culture, and values. He stated that temples are not only symbols of faith but also serve as key centres of social and cultural consciousness.

Highlighting their significance, he remarked that temples form the soul of Sanatan culture, strengthening India’s rich heritage.

The state government, he affirmed, remains dedicated to fostering cultural and spiritual development across Rajasthan. Sharma made these remarks while addressing the idol consecration ceremony of Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple at Matrikundiya in Chittorgarh on Monday.

He praised Chittorgarh as a land of warriors, home to legendary figures like Veer Maharana Pratap and Bhakt Shiromani Mirabai, while also being a renowned centre of devotion and spirituality.

Congratulating the people of the state on the auspicious occasion, he expressed confidence that the Shri Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple, situated in Matrikundiya—revered as the ‘Haridwar of Mewar’—would become a significant centre of faith, imparting spiritual strength to the region.

The Chief Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Development with Heritage,’ which has driven India’s growth while preserving its cultural legacy.

He credited the Prime Minister’s leadership for bringing about transformative changes in the country since 2014, including poverty alleviation, eradication of terrorism and Naxalism, economic progress, and enhanced global stature.

This holistic approach, he asserted, has set a new benchmark for national development.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to building a prosperous Rajasthan, the Chief Minister highlighted its focus on essential needs like electricity and water.

He noted that initiatives such as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), the Yamuna Water Agreement, and the Dewas Project are addressing water scarcity. Simultaneously, the government is working to ensure daytime electricity supply for farmers.

Recognising the challenges faced by the farming community, Sharma underscored the government’s resolve to empower farmers by providing adequate water and electricity.

He mentioned key initiatives like the Kisan Samman Nidhi and the increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat, which have strengthened farmers economically.

Additionally, the government aims to generate employment opportunities by creating four lakh government jobs in five years.

With over 50 per cent of the commitments made in the Sankalp Patra already fulfilled, he reiterated the government’s determination to honour every promise.

Earlier, the Chief Minister offered prayers for Rajasthan’s prosperity at the Tejaji Temple, Mangaleshwar Temple, and Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple.

The event was attended by Public Health Engineer Kanhaiyalal, Minister of State for Cooperation Gautam Dak, MP CP Joshi, MLAs Shrichand Kriplani, Arjunlal Jinagar, Suresh Dhakad, Chandrabhan Singh Akya, District Collector Alok Ranjan, SP Sudhir Joshi, and other dignitaries.

