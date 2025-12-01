Ten dead sea turtles wash ashore in Chennai, sparking alarm ahead of nesting season

Chennai, Dec 1 As Chennai’s annual sea turtle nesting and mating season begins, conservationists are raising serious concerns after ten dead turtles were found washed ashore this week along the stretch between Lighthouse and Besant Nagar.

The cluster of fatalities, spotted even before the peak nesting period sets in, has intensified fears about the growing vulnerabilities of olive ridley turtles, a species already endangered and heavily dependent on Tamil Nadu’s coastline for reproduction.

Volunteers and forest officials who examined the carcasses said isolated turtle deaths are not uncommon during the season, but finding so many within such a short coastal span is unusual.

The upper portions of the carcasses were largely intact, while the lower parts appeared decomposed, indicating the animals may have been dead for several days before the currents pushed them ashore.

The entanglement in fishing nets continues to be the leading cause of turtle mortality worldwide as also preventing the animals from surfacing for air. Experts say the threats along Tamil Nadu’s coast have become far more complex.

Vessel strikes, ingestion of plastic, marine debris, and unchecked coastal pollution are increasingly contributing to fatalities.

A senior wildlife official confirmed that the department veterinarian conducted necropsies on all the turtles before their burial. Early findings suggest the deaths were not caused by nearshore trawling, an activity banned within five nautical miles of the Chennai coast.

“Initial observations do not show signs of trawl-related injury,” the official said, adding that further analysis may shed more light on the exact cause.

The weather may be another factor. Kasimedu deep-sea boat owner V. Balaji noted that rough sea conditions over the past several days have forced most trawlers to stay anchored. Boats that ventured out earlier were diverted to safer harbours in Nellore and Kakinada.

“No deep-sea boats from Kasimedu have gone out recently,” he said, suggesting that active fishing operations may not be directly linked to the deaths.

Amid rising concerns, the Forest Department is preparing to launch a telemetry study on olive ridleys to track their migratory routes and identify high-risk zones along the coast. Three boats have already been procured for stepped-up patrolling between Neelankarai and Ennore. However, officials admit that the recent deaths highlight the urgency to begin patrol operations immediately, well before the peak nesting season unfolds.

