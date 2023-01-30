Ten injured as bus catches fire in TN

Chennai, Jan 30 Ten people suffered burn injuries after a Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire in Tamil Nadu's Salem district early on Monday.

There were 43 passengers on board the private bus which came from Coimbatore. While many of them escaped through the entry and exit doors, some of them broke open the windows to jump out.

However, ten people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Mettur government hospital.

The incident occurred at 1.30 am near Mettur in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu. The driver alerted the passengers after the front side of the vehicle caught fire.

Fire and rescue personnel from Mettur rushed to the spot and after an hour of firefighting, were able to douse it.

The bus was totally charred in the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor