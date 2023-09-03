Ten kids injured as bus rams into school van in UP

Kaushambhi, Sep 3 At least ten students were injured after a speeding roadways bus rammed into their school van in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambh, official said on Sunday.

According to the Sandipan Ghat SHO, Dilip Singh, the bus was going from Kanpur to Prayagraj when it hit the school van on Saturday evening.

The school van was on its way to drop the children home after school at Sakadha turn on National Highway-2 GT Road.

The police official further said that the injured students were taken to Muratganj Health Centre, from where eight were discharged after administering first aid.

Two children -- Mohammad Gaus and Abdul -- have been referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in critical condition, the SHO said.

He said that all children are between the ages of 10 to 12 years. After the accident, the bus driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind which was later seized by police, Singh said.

A case has been registered in the matter and further legal action will be taken accordingly, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor