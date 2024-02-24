Ten Sena medals, seven Vishist Seva medals presented at SWC Investiture Ceremony

Jaipur, Feb 24 The South Western Command (SWC) Investiture Ceremony was held with customary elan and military grandeur at the Hisar Military Station in Haryana on Saturday.

A total of 10 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and seven Vishisht Seva Medals were presented by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, said Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO (Defence), Jaipur.

The annual ceremony is conducted to confer various awards to forces personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to duty. The awardees this time included 16 officers and one soldier.

One gallantry award was presented posthumously to the next of kin of Major Vikas Bhambhu.

Lieutenant General Seth congratulated all the awardees for their gallantry and distinguished services. He also urged all ranks, veterans, civilians and their families to rededicate themselves in the service of the nation.

He later interacted with the award winners and their families and acknowledged their invaluable contribution in upholding the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

