Ten TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, mechanised boat seized

Chennai, Jan 9 Ten Indian fishermen from Karaikkal in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Thursday. The mechanised boat they were fishing in was also seized.

The fishermen have been taken to the Sri Lankan Navy's Kankesanthurai camp for further questioning and investigation.

Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly arrested 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and confiscated 58 costly mechanised boats. Many of these fishermen remain detained in Sri Lankan jails, sparking widespread protests and calls for government intervention.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, the Union External Affairs Minister raised the issue with the Sri Lankan government, urging them to prevent further arrests and boat seizures. However, despite these discussions, the arrests have continued, intensifying fears within the fishing community.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urged immediate diplomatic efforts for the release of all Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, along with their mechanised boats.

In his letter dated December 24, CM Stalin sought intervention for the release of 17 fishermen recently arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. He also pointed out that two mechanised boats, bearing registration numbers IND-TN10-MM-206 and IND-TN10-MM-543, were in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

CM Stalin emphasised that frequent arrests and attacks make the lives of Tamil Nadu fishermen, who depend solely on fishing in traditional waters, highly uncertain and dangerous.

He expressed concerns that the recent apprehensions and attacks have created a climate of fear among the fishing community.

The Chief Minister urged the Union External Affairs Minister to take concerted diplomatic steps to secure the immediate release of all arrested fishermen and their boats.

CM Stalin also requested diplomatic measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. In the same letter, the Chief Minister highlighted two separate incidents of attacks on fishermen from Kodiyakkarai village in Nagapattinam. On December 20, six unidentified Sri Lankan nationals allegedly attacked three out of six fishermen who had ventured out in two country crafts. The attackers reportedly robbed the fishermen of their belongings, including GPS equipment, VHF equipment, fishing nets, mobile phones, and their fish catch. The CM termed the incident “outrageous” and called for immediate intervention to protect the rights and safety of Indian fishermen.

