Tenant slits man's throat, throws him from 2nd floor in MP's Pithampur

Indore, Dec 25 In a shocking case, a tenant allegedly slit the throat of the landlord's son and threw him from the second floor of the building, resulting in his death on the spot in Pithampur industrial town of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The heart-wrenching incident occurred under the Pithampur Sector 1 police station late at night on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Akshay Phulware, and the accused was Anil Vishwakarma (33). Both were also earlier friends, according to police.

The deceased's younger brother told police that Akshay and Vishwakarma had engaged in a verbal fight over some issue, and he had tried to intervene and separate them. But after some time, Vishwakarma picked up a sharp-edged knife, slit his brother's throat and pushed him down.

Akshay was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment; however, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Subsequently, local area police were informed, and they reached the spot and started an investigation late at night.

Pithampur Sector 1 police station SHO, O.P. Ahir, said that he found a lot of blood at the spot.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem and further investigation was underway, he added.

The police officer said that following the initial investigation a case has been registered, and the accused Anil Vishwakarma has been booked under multiple sections of the BNS, including murder.

An extensive search operation has begun to trace the accused, who escaped soon after the incident.

Akshay was running a grocery shop on ground floor of the building and lived with his parents, a younger brother and two sisters on the first floor.

While the accused Anil Vishwakarma, a resident of Satna district, was living on the second floor of the building as tenant for the last two years.

"The reason behind the brutal killing was yet to known as the family members are in deep shock. Meanwhile, multiple teams have been deployed to trace and nab the accused," the police officer said.

