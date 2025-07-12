Tennis player's killing: Radhika dreamt of working abroad; father sent to 14-days’ judicial custody

Gurugram, July 12 Just days before her murder, tennis player Radhika Yadav was in discussions with her Dubai-based coach to work abroad despite her killer father’s objection. The ambitious young girl wanted to work in Australia, Dubai or China and wanted to leave home latest by October-November, one of her chats shared by investigators revealed on Saturday.

The information about 25-year-old Radhika’s dreams of attaining financial independence by working abroad came into public domain on a day when a Gurugram court sent her father Deepak Yadav, 49, to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The tennis player’s father, accused of her murder on Thursday, was produced before Judge Akash Jindal by the police after the end of his one-day custodial interrogation.

The accused’s face remained covered with a white mask while he was transported to and from the court.

Earlier, Radhika’s chats revealed that the player was unhappy about restrictions imposed by her family and wanted to go very far from her home.

Her chats revealed that she and her father had discussed financial matters with the former apparently not in favour of his daughter going abroad on a coaching assignment.

“My father has said no,” Radhika wrote in Hindi in one of the chats, adding that her father questioned the logic of working abroad if it resulted in insignificant savings.

In one chat, Radhika expressed her disinterest in taking up an assignment in China citing issues related to non-availability of Indian food.

On Thursday, Deepak Yadav pumped three bullets into his daughter at their home in Gurugram, following an argument over her operating a sports academy. He was allegedly upset with his daughter’s tennis coaching assignment at an academy, the police said.

On Friday afternoon, the police produced Yadav in a Gurugram court and sought a two-day remand, but the Judge allowed his questioning for just one day.

A Gurugram Police spokesman had earlier said that Radhika was shot dead in her house in Sushant Lok Phase-2 of Gurugram's Sector-57 by her father using his licenced weapon around 10.30 A.M.

One of the bullets struck the tennis player in the neck while two hit her in the back while she was working in the kitchen of the first floor of the building, whose ground floor is occupied by Deepak Yadav's brother, Kuldeep.

Meanwhile, police sources said Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav, has refused to give a statement on the incident.

