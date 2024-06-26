Tension at Bengal’s Birati Station after woman caught with child hidden in bag

Kolkata, June 26 There was a tense situation at Birati Railway Station in North 24 Parganas District of West Bengal after a woman was caught with a child hidden in her bag.

Residents of the area and passengers accused the woman of kidnapping the kid.

Passengers said that they noticed the child hidden in the woman's bag on a local train going to Sealdah from Dattapukur under Bangaon Division of North 24 Parganas.

The passengers nabbed the woman and handed her and the child over to the Railway police after the train reached Birati Station.

Passengers told the police and the media that the body language of the woman was suspicious.

Their suspicion mounted further as she refused to answer the questions of passengers travelling in the women’s compartment and tried to move away.

“As the train reached Birati Station, she tried to escape, leaving the child behind. But we overpowered her and handed her over to the Railway police,” said a passenger.

However, the matter did not end there as people started protesting, demanding a thorough probe into the matter and some of them even blocked the railway tracks, leading to a commotion.

However, after police intervention, the people withdrew their protest and at the time of filing of the report, the situation had turned normal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor