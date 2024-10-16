Tension grips Bengal after recovery of half-charred, semi-nude woman's body

Kolkata, Oct 16 Tension gripped Krishnanagar in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday after a woman's half-charred and semi-naked body was found near the office of the Superintendent of Police.

The locals who spotted the body said the victim's face was charred beyond recognition.

After spotting the body, locals informed the police.

"In all probability, the victim was first raped and her body was charred to destroy evidence," a local person told the media persons.

A huge police contingent reached the spot, recovered the body and sent the same for post-mortem.

"It seems that the victim woman is in her early twenties. The exact reason behind the death will be known after the autopsy report is available, which will also reveal whether this was a case of rape and murder. Now our prime concern is to know the identity of the victim,” said a Nadia district police official.

Meanwhile, the incident has created tension in the area with many people claiming that the recovery of the body from a place so close to the office of the Nadia SP proves the "lackadaisical" security arrangements in the area.

BJP's district leadership has claimed that the crime once again proved how "unsafe" the women are in West Bengal.

Already West Bengal is on the boil over the gruesome rape and murder of a junior doctor of R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August this year, with a group of junior doctors already undergoing fast-unto-death protests on the issue.

The fast-unto-death demonstration has entered the 12th day on Wednesday.

This month Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was on the boil over a similar rape and murder of a minor girl.

